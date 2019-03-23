Carole Ann Creegan



Visalia - 11-8-1965 - 3-17-2019



Beloved mother of Christopher Snow has gone to be with the Lord, joining her father and brother. She leaves behind her son Christopher Snow, her mother Kathleen Creegan, her sister Laura Meeker, her niece Jennifer Meeker, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Carole was always positive, she liked everybody and everybody liked her. We will greatly miss her upbeat personality and smile.



Visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, California, Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m and Rosary will take place immediately following the visitation at Miller Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church 608 N. Church St. in Visalia, California at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Interment will follow the Mass at Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia. Condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary