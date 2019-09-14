Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller's Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
North Tulare Cemetery
Carole Erma Thompson Obituary
Carole Erma Thompson

Tulare - Carole Erma Thompson passed away peacefully at her home in Tulare, California on September 11, 2019 at the age of 82. Carole is survived by her husband, Larry Thompson of 56 years, her sister, Loral Thompson and nieces, great nieces and nephews, great nephews. Carole was born on November 2nd in Hanford, California. She graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1954 and college of sequoias. She was a dedicated employee of Pacific Bell for over 25 years. Along with her husband, they built Big Valley Amusement company. She worked at the business for over sixteen years running routes and managing the books. She was a generous and loving wife. She cared for her many nieces and nephews throughout her life. She enjoyed baking and was praised for her persimmon and chocolate chip cookies and homemade bread.

Viewing will be held Tuesday September 17th, 4-6 pm at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home in Tulare.

Graveside Service will be held Wednesday September 18th, 10:00 a.m. at North Tulare Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation 216 S. Johnson Street Visalia, CA. 93291. The family would like to thank the caregivers and hospital staff for their care over the past year.

Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 14, 2019
