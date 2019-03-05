|
|
Carole L. Mitchell
Fresno - 1950 - 2019
Carole L. Mitchell who has died Saturday February 23, 2019 at the age of 68 after suffering from brain cancer, was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend.
Carole L. Mitchell was born on June 7, 1950 in Fresno, CA to Elwood and Imogene Ollenberger. She attended Sierra High School in Tollhouse, CA and then went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History, Master's Degree in History and a second Master's Degree in Greek Civilization, all at Fresno Pacific University. She was also named the prestigious title of Fullbright Scholar.
Carole is preceded in death by her husband John K. Mitchell, and her parents Elwood and Imogene Ollenberger. She is survived by her four children Denise, Dennis, David and Jennifer; her 8 grandchildren Hannah, Samuel, Grant, Kendall, Hazel, Jaxon, Harper and Presley; and her 2 brothers Rodney and John Ollenberger.
A service will be held at 10 am Saturday March 9, 2019 at NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, CA 93722. Graveside service to follow at Hanford Cemetery District, 10500 10th Ave., Hanford, CA 93230
The family requests donations to the in lieu of flowers:
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 5, 2019