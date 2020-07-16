1/
Carolyn Jane Henson
Born August 10, 1941 to Roy & Mary King of Urbana, IL. Carolyn grew up with 4 sisters Mary, Pat, Linda, Judy and 1 Brother Roy Jr. (Bud). Married to Marvin Henson in 1958 and they soon moved to California to raise their family. She worked as a supervisor with an insurance company over 20 years.

At home, with family at her side on the morning of July 12th Carolyn quietly passed into the Lords arms as she slept.

She is survived by her 3 sons Terry, Roy, Marvin. Their spouses: Jill, Julie, 11 nieces and nephews. 9 grandchildren: Patrick, Danny, Jessica, Chrystal, Drina, T.J., Travis, Patricia and Amber. 12 great grandchildren: Cameron, Christopher, Clayton, Damon, Hunter, Luke, Maci Jane, Noa, Rylee, Sarina, Troy and William.

Heaven is Brighter Today For Another Angel Has Her Wings.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
