Carolyn Kingham Shields
Tulare - Carolyn Kingham Shields,73, of Tulare passed away September 29,2019. She was born June 22, 1946 in Napa and was raised in the Napa and Sunnyvale area. She retired from Pacific Bell Telephone. She loved watching cooking shows then trying new recipes. She was also a dachshund lover.
She is survived by husband Jackie, brother Lloyd Kingham and extended family in California and Texas In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to your local SPCA. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 4PM to 7PM. A Graveside service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at North Tulare District Cemetery at 10AM. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 2, 2019