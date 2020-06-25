Carolyn Moffitt
Exeter - Carolyn Moffitt was born April 4, 1930 to Laurence and Grace DeVault in Hanford, California. Carolyn met the love of her life Dennis Moffitt while attending Visalia Union High School, graduating in 1948. Carolyn and Dennis were married in 1952, together they moved to Exeter where they welcomed their two children Greg and Gail Moffitt. As a family they raised Mandarin oranges, Carolyn would pack and sell the mandarins from their front patio, creating friendships that would last a lifetime. Carolyn was an exceptional grandmother providing experiences for each grandchild that will be carried on to further generations. Carolyn doted on her great grandchildren Presleigh and Ellie Mae, while cherishing each moment and milestone with them. Our sweet mandarin lady will be missed deeply by her family and friends who find solace and joy in knowing she is no longer in pain. Carolyn is survived by her children Gail, Greg, and their families: Mike Deathriage, Courtney Deathriage, Brittany Astiasuain, Morgan Moffitt, Shane Moffitt, and Brandon Moffitt. In lieu of Flowers please make a donation to the Exeter Boys and Girls Club at 215 West Tulare Street, Visalia, CA 93277. A Graveside service was held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.