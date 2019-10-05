|
|
Casey Dylon Bernardo
Tulare - June 25, 1997 - September 27, 2019
God was in need of another angel in heaven, so he called our handsome Casey home. On September 27, 2019 Casey walked into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the young age of 22 after tragically losing his life in a terrible car accident. Casey was born in Tulare, California on June 25, 1997 to his loving parents Lucio and Clara Bernardo. He was educated at Oak Valley Elementary and Tulare Western High School. Born a natural athlete, at the age of 6, he developed a deep passion for playing football. Casey began his journey playing for TYAA and continued that journey, obtaining many football awards, all the way until he graduated from Tulare Western in 2015. His hobbies included playing sports, riding motorcycles, hunting, and fishing. Casey was a true american all-star. He took pride in always trying to excel and be the best he could at whatever he was doing. Casey was a son, brother, grandson, godfather, cousin, & friend to many. Although his time with us was short, he enriched the lives of many and left a great legacy on our community that will never be forgotten. Casey had a contagious smile and witty sense of humor you couldn't help but love. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew and love him. Casey is survived by his parents, Lucio and Clara Bernardo, brother Mason Bernardo, sisters Kaysn Bernardo, and Macie Kay Bernardo, grandparents John & Urbalina Almeida, Manuel & Maria Bernardo, his uncle / godfather John Almeida, cousins Megan & Jacob Rhoades, John & Emilia Almeida, Malinda Almeida all of Tulare, and many other family and friends. A light has gone out in all our lives, but now there is a new star shining bright in the heavens above and it will guide us until we meet again.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare, Ca.
Recitation of the Rosary will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 East Pleasant Ave., Tulare, Ca.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 East Pleasant Ave., Tulare, Ca. with burial at North Tulare Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family, excess funds will be used to create a football scholarship in honor of Casey. We would like to sincerely thank family, friends, and extended football family from the bottom of our hearts for the amazing out pour of love, prayers, support, food, & donations. There is no way we can ever tell you or show you how much this has meant to us. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 5, 2019