Visalia - Catherine "Cathy" Thelma Howell of Visalia, California passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 68.



Cathy was born in Ft. Ord, California on May 15, 1951 to George W. Nehls and Beverly B. Ballard Nehls. She was raised and educated in Visalia, California, graduating from Redwood High School with the Class of 1969. Cathy had a strong Christian background and she loved to share her love and faith in the Lord with others and she prayed for those in need often. She worked as a Sales Associate at Walmart for 27 years. She enjoyed spending time in Morro Bay, especially enjoyed the clam chowder at Tognazzini's Dockside. Her hobbies were gardening, raising her chickens and riding bikes. Cathy loved dancing and went every week to the Wyndham Hotel in Visalia to dance with her friends. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her, especially her family.



Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beverly, her sisters Carolyn Lovett and Connie Ayers and her brother Wes Nehls.



She is survived by her children, Leonard Gott, Jereme Gott, Missie Montgomery, Gregory Severns, Lisa Lacy and Jessica Smith, all of Visalia, CA; her companion Phil Hanna; brother, Robert Nehls and sister, Cindy Raper, both of Visalia and 15 very special grandchildren.



Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



