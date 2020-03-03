|
|
Catherine Vigilante
Hanford - Catherine Vigilante passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1928. She was raised in Norwalk, Connecticut by her father Kieran O'Hara. Catherine worked for the phone company where she was one of the youngest supervisors. She married Nicholas Vigilante in 1952 and lived in Westport, Connecticut. In 1955 they moved to Morgan Hill, CA, where they raised their three daughters and made many good friends. Nick and Catherine moved to Tulare in 1999. Catherine enjoyed hosting family and friends and was always able to put together a big meal last minute. Catherine and Nick enjoyed travelling and took many cross-country trips in their RV. Catherine was a strong willed and determined woman who in later years provided care for her husband during his lengthy illness. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family. Her home was always overflowing with love.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Nicholas Vigilante. Catherine is survived by her brother Kieran John O'Hara, Sr.; daughters Toni Cordtz, Paula Nasello, and Nickie Vigilante; son-in-law's Kent Cordtz and Greg Nasello; and seven grandchildren- Nicholas, Caitlin, Karl, and Eva Cordtz, Daniel (Shelby) and Angela Nasello, and Alisha Perdue; and two great-grandchildren Jameson and Jaxson Nasello.
Mass will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, CA. Interment will be at the Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Mom will be terribly missed and always loved.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020