Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Resources
More Obituaries for Celeste Lima
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celeste Maria Lima

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celeste Maria Lima Obituary
Celeste Maria Lima

Celeste Maria Lima of Tulare passed away in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Celeste was born October 9, 1926 in Belo Jarim in Terceira, azores to João and Adelaide Cardoso. She married Deodato Lima September 28th, 1952, they were married for 62 years. In April 1967 the family came to United States settled in Tipton and resided in Tulare. She loved festa's, gardening and her flowers. She also enjoyed cross sticking, crocheting and sewing. She enjoy spending time with family especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a devout catholic at St. Aloysius Church. Celeste preceded in death by her husband Deodato, her son Tino and daughter Suzzete and all her siblings. Celeste is survived by her 4 children, Analia "Amy" Maciel, Paul Lima (Carmen), Maria Freitas (Danny), Phyllis Mattos (Joe). Celeste was a grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare

Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller' s Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celeste's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -