Celeste Maria Lima
Celeste Maria Lima of Tulare passed away in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Celeste was born October 9, 1926 in Belo Jarim in Terceira, azores to João and Adelaide Cardoso. She married Deodato Lima September 28th, 1952, they were married for 62 years. In April 1967 the family came to United States settled in Tipton and resided in Tulare. She loved festa's, gardening and her flowers. She also enjoyed cross sticking, crocheting and sewing. She enjoy spending time with family especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a devout catholic at St. Aloysius Church. Celeste preceded in death by her husband Deodato, her son Tino and daughter Suzzete and all her siblings. Celeste is survived by her 4 children, Analia "Amy" Maciel, Paul Lima (Carmen), Maria Freitas (Danny), Phyllis Mattos (Joe). Celeste was a grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller' s Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019