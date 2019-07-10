Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Celia M. Chavez

Celia M. Chavez Obituary
Celia M. Chavez

Visalia - Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9 - 11 a.m. with Celebration of Life Services beginning at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Burial will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 10, 2019
