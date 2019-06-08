Services Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 (559) 732-8371 Memorial service 3:00 PM Lions Roping Arena Three Rivers , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Chad Nicholson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Chad Edward Nicholson

- - Like many announcers, Chad Nicholson fell into the business by complete accident. A former rodeo contestant, while in college working for a radio station, he was asked to announce a local junior rodeo. It was instant chemistry and since then he has announced Pro rodeos and various other events in 39 states, Canada, and Australia. A US Marine, he was known for his smooth voice, powerful delivery, and his signature American Flag tribute, "If Old Glory could speak".



In Professional Rodeo and the PBR he worked 100+ performances annually and earned many accolades along the way. 2018 PRCA Awards Banquet in Las Vegas; 2015 Women's Pro Rodeo Association Announcer of the Year; Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony emcee; 13 times PRCA Ram Circuit Finals Announcer in the Wilderness, California, Mountain States, and Turquoise Circuits; Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Welcome Reception emcee; PBR Bull Ridings; 2002 Ram National Circuit Finals PRCA Rodeo; 2010 Canadian Wrangler Tour Finale in Armstrong, BC; from 2008 to 2012, he was the lead commentator for the Pro Roughstock series TV show. Chad also won Announcer of the Year in 1994-96 for the California Cowboys Pro Rodeo Association.



Outside of professional rodeo, Chad voiced over radio/TV commercials and various other projects worldwide. He is the voice of the talking dog and liner voice on the Farmers Only dot com TV commercial "riding date" and "fishing date" spots which is still on the air. In 2010 he co-announced the World Equestrian Games Opening Ceremonies in Lexington, KY; has worked at major NASCAR tracks announcing Monster Truck Shows; and various Equestrian Show productions such as the Del Mar Night of the Horse at the Del Mar National Horse Show in Del Mar, CA; The Spirit of the Horse in Perth, Australia; and in 2012 he also was a part of the production crew for the United States' portion of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 60 the Diamond Jubilee Celebration, All the Queen's Horses, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England with the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls.



One of Chad's greatest joys was to mentor others and with the urging of his friend, Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Announcer Bob Tallman, he founded the Chad Nicholson Rodeo Announcer's Training Seminar held annually in Ft Worth, Texas which he started in 2005. Over the 14 years, there have been over 130 students from the US, Canada, and Australia, it became the top rodeo announcer's school with many award - winning graduates.



Born and raised in Texas, Chad joined the Unites States Marine Corps just after graduating high school and was stationed at Camp Pendleton. He then attended Carrollton State University in Stephenville Texas and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. He began his professional announcing career in 1996 and moved back to California working for Four Star Rodeo Company in Cottonwood CA. 2005 Chad married Jennifer Welch Nicholson, a founding member of Riata Ranch Cowboy girls western team and together they managed Riata Ranch International at their home ranch in Three Rivers, CA. Although they had no children of their of own, Chad was an integral part of helping mentor the riders at Riata Ranch.



Chad was born in Carrollton, Texas and was preceded in death by this parents, Gerald and Sharron Nicholson. Chad is survived by his wife, Jennifer, brother in law Mark Welch, Father in law, Dennis Welch, and many family members still in Texas.



A memorial service is scheduled for June 13 at 3:00 PM at the Lions Roping Arena in Three Rivers, CA.



