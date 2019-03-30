|
|
Charles Edwin Stevens
Exeter - Charles Edwin Stevens "Chuck" went to his eternal life on March 23, 2019. He was born to Claude and Caroline Stevens in Highland Park, Michigan, on February 26, 1918. Graduating at the age of 17 from Highland Park High School, Chuck went on to college at Wayne State in Detroit, graduating in 1939 with honors.
Chuck met and married the love of his life Beatrice Tiedeman on November 21, 1941. They were blessed to celebrate 77 years of marriage.
Chuck began his insurance career in 1941working first in Detroit and later in Philadelphia. In 1983 he retired and moved to Florida, where he and Bea enjoyed a carefree life of golf, boating, fishing, playing bridge and creating wonderful friendships.
In 2001, they moved to Visalia to be closer to family. Chuck continued to play golf until he was 95.
Chuck was an active member of the Exeter Methodist Church serving on committees and acting as head usher. He was a member of Exeter Kiwanis serving as photographer and publishing the newsletter.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife Bea, his brother Bruce, four children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6 at the Exeter United Methodist Church at 11:00am with a reception to follow. Location of the church is 148 North D Street, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Exeter Methodist Church, P.O. Box 435, Exeter, 93221 or to The Open Arms House, 3234 West Iris Avenue, Visalia, 93277. The Hospice House that lovingly cared for him.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences: www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 30, 2019