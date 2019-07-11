Charles J. Sanders



Tulare - Charles J. Sanders was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born in Porterville, California on July 22nd, 1938 to CC and Mary Sanders. Charles went to meet the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Clovis, California. He grew up in Tulare with his two siblings, Naomi and Clifford. Charles graduated from Tulare Union High School and went to work for the city of Tulare for 10 years.



Charles entered the irrigation field in the late 60s. He was a member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers, International Drip Irrigation Association (IDIA), and Board of Registration for Professional Engineers. During his career he was responsible for the development and design of several golf courses throughout California and Colorado. Chuck had the honor of traveling to Egypt. As a guest of President Anwar Sadat, he was responsible for educating and instructing the local engineers on irrigation and drip systems. Chuck retired from Rain for Rent after 22 years as the Head Engineer, Branch and Regional Manager.



Chuck lived life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer and loved sharing his passion for the game. Chuck was a fan of all sports and enjoyed attending football and basketball games with family. His love for his family was undeniable, his favorite pastime was spending time with his children and grandchildren. They were his proudest accomplishment.



Chuck is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria Fagundes Sanders. They raised four children, Darren Sanders of Fresno, Carla Sanders Zacharzuk and husband Paul of Menifee, Jennifer Sanders DiCicco and husband Anthony of Mayfield Heights, OH and Cyndy Sanders Favilla of Fresno. He has 7 grandchildren, Caitlin and Jillian Zacharzuk, Anthony, Gianna and Nicolas DiCicco, Gabrielle and Sofia Favilla. Mother-in-law, Anne Fagundes and sister-in-law, Lynne Sanders. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4-8pm at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA 93291 with Rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10am, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, CA 93274.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, 85 Temperance Ave., Clovis, CA 93611 Attn: Erin Ford-Horio.



