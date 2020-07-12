Charles "Corky" Riley



Visalia - Charles "Corky" Riley was born on August 5th 1953 and passed away on July 9th 2020 due to complications from quadriplegia. Corky sustained a spinal cord injury in 1969 at age 16 from a diving accident. Despite the odds Corky survived, persevered, and led an active and fulfilling life. Corky was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, therapist, staunch disability advocate, writer, and legendary storyteller. Corky graduated from Lodi High School in 1972 and he went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree from San Jose Bible College and was ordained as a Minister in 1978. He received his Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Santa Clara in 1981 and became a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist in 1988. He was the Director of Counseling Services at the Adult Independence Development Center (AIDC) in Santa Clara, California where he worked from 1981 to 1987. He served as the President of the Board of Directors for the AIDC from 1995-2000. Corky met the love of his life Alison Acton in 1992 and they married in 1998 and moved to the Central Valley in November of 1999. Prior to moving to the Central Valley Corky worked as a Therapist, Program Coordinator, and Manager of Hope Counseling Center in San Jose, California from 1987 to 1999. He spent time playing Quad Rugby and traveled with Alison all over the United States and into Canada for tournaments. In January of 2000 Corky began working as the Manager of the Tulare County Crisis Services which included the Crisis Team and Crisis House. He also worked at the College of the Sequoias and Visalia Adult Mental Health and Porterville Adult Mental Health Clinics and he retired in 2003. Corky and Alison became parents to son Aidan in 2003. One of the greatest joys of Corky's life was being a father. Corky was very active in raising his son. He had a kind heart and generous and wise spirit. He possessed an incredible sense of intuition and a great sense of humor. Corky loved the Lord and had a strong faith. Corky will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.



Corky was preceded in death by his father Kenneth A., mother Wanda, and brother Kenneth E. Corky is survived by his wife Alison, son Aidan, sister- in- law Sue, nephews Mike (Allison), Kevin (Hope), niece Heather (Jeremy), six great nieces and nephews, parents- in- law Doug & Miki, sisters- in- law Courtney (Matthew), Stephanie (Pete), and five nieces and nephews.



A memorial service may be held once the pandemic is over. Corky chose not to have a funeral.









