|
|
Charles "Chuck" Rothwell Jr
Prescott - Charles "Chuck" Rothwell Jr passed away February 2, 2019 in Prescott Arizona. Chuck was born January 7, 1939 in Herminie, Pennsylvania to Charles Rothwell Sr. and Dorothy Ropey Rothwell.
Chuck's brother, Dr. Bruce A. Rothwell preceded him in death in 2009 and is survived by Chuck's sister-in-law Beverly Rothwell and his nieces Bambi, Beth and Brandy.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Dutton Rothwell; sister-in-law and brother -in-law Herb and Delle Dutton Radford; nephew Richard L. Radford and wife Donna; nephew Bruce Radford, niece Melody Radford Fox; niece Cassie Radford Hulsey and husband Michael and several great nieces and nephews.
Chuck served in the United States Army, the 101st Airborne and graduated from the NATO Academy serving from 1958 to 1966 and was honorably discharged.
He retired from Exeter Citrus Association in 2004 and moved to Chino Valley, Arizona in 2011. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, team roping and traveling in their RV.
He was a proud Veteran and stood for the flag of the United States of America and bowed his head to God and his Savior Jesus Christ.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 13, 2019