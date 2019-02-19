Services
Charlie Cisneros

Visalia - Charlie Cisneros, was born in Visalia, Ca on January 27, 1948. He was the second of what would be three boys born to Katie & Joe Cisneros Sr. of Woodlake. Charlie passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Palo Alto, Ca.

Charlie was raised in Woodlake and lived there until 1990 when he relocated to Exeter. Charlie worked for Golden State Packing in Woodlake as a truck driver for many years but his true passion in life was cattle ranching, which he did for over fifty years. Charlie married the love of his life, Stella Raper and they spent 25 happy years together at their ranch in Exeter in the home Charlie built himself. Charlie was a cowboy and we know that he is now whole and free from pain and happy to be "back in the saddle again."

Charlie is survived by his wife Stella and their children Steven Geer and Summer Harvey, and grandchildren Danielle, Tanner & Delaney. He is also survived by his brothers, Joe Cisneros Jr. and Ed Cisneros and their families as well as their host of extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Exeter Women's Club, 201 Kaweah Ave, Exeter, CA 93221
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 19, 2019
