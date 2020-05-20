|
|
Cheryl Kay Albers
Visalia - On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Cheryl Kay Albers passed away in Visalia, California at the age of 72.
Cheryl was born in Richmond, California on August 25, 1947 to Kenneth and Edith Matthews. A few years later, they moved to Bakersfield, California, and later Artesia, California. She graduated from Artesia High. Following graduation, she worked various jobs, her favorite being an escrow officer at Home Savings and Loan. Eventually, Cheryl devoted all her time to being s housewife and mother.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Coy Matthews and Edith Melvinia Matthews, her first husband, Raymond Joseph Costa, as well as her second husband, Arnold Evert Albers. She is survived by 2 daughters, Nicole de Jong (Jack) of Hanford, CA and Hillary Groenenberg (Chris) of Visalia, CA, her 5 grandchildren (aka the Grands), Jacob, Reagan, Karly, Reese, and Rhyee, and 3 brothers, Kenneth (Cris), Mark (Priscilla), and Rick Matthews.
A private graveside service is being held with plans for a celebration of life reception in the near future. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 20 to May 23, 2020