Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Exeter, CA
More Obituaries for Chon Gonzales
Chon Munoz Gonzales


1937 - 2019
Chon Munoz Gonzales Obituary
Chon passed away peacefully at his home on October 2, 2019. He was born in El Paso, TX on July 5, 1937. He was 82 years old.

He moved to Exeter, CA in 1954. He met and married the love of his life, Connie Sanchez, on September 30, 1961.

He worked for Exeter Welding for approximately 10 years before becoming a police officer for the City of Exeter for 27 years.

Chon was well known for his sense of humor, quick wit and his love of playing the guitar and singing for family and friends. He touched so many lives, young and old, while serving as a police officer for the community of Exeter until his retirement in 1997.

Chon is survived by his wife, Connie, of 58 years. His 3 children, Isaac Gonzales (Shirley), Lidia Casciaro (Ralph) Danny Gonzales (Teresa).

He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 5 brothers and 5 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all and never forgotten.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2:00pm -6:00pm at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter followed by the Rosary at 6:00pm. Church service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Exeter on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00am. Reception to follow.

Condolences can be made to

smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 5, 2019
