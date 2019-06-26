|
|
Christina Lois Gonzalez
Visalia - Christina Lois Gonzalez
Late in the evening of June 20, 2019 Christina Lois (Nunez) Gonzalez, age 62 joined all the angels in heaven after an18 year battle with dialysis. Chris also dealt with short-term memory issues which was caused from a diabetic induced-coma. The adventures of Chris were always interesting for family and friends as she perfected the art of storytelling.
Chris was born September 30, 1956 in Dinuba, CA to Rudolph P. and Lois (Espino) Nunez. She was the third of seven children and the only one born with blond hair, blue eyes and two bottom teeth; everyone wondered about her features. In 1969, when her grandfather passed away and his siblings came from Mexico they commented that she looked just like their grandmother - the mystery was solved.
Chris has always been a fighter - she struggled in school but made sure she graduated high school after marrying in her Senior year and having her first child, a son Paul A. Garcia. She divorced within two years and started back to school. An opportunity to learn a job skill was available and she began courses in the insurance industry. This allowed her to work at various insurance companies in the area. Chris also volunteered her time in the office at Holy Family Catholic Church, was involved with Marriage Encounters and RCIA program.
In 1981, she met the love of her life, John E. Gonzalez in a bank parking lot. They were married November 11, 1982 in Reno, NV. They had one child, a daughter Samantha A. Gonzalez. In December 22, 1989 they had their marriage blessed at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Chris and John had pet names for each other, she loved to call him "Chubby" and he would call her "Elliott" because of a character in a movie. Even with Chris' health issues they found the time to enjoy going to the movies, eating out at places like Casa Grande, Lamp Liter Grille & Bar, and Ryan's Place, and most importantly visiting the casinos where Chris always seemed to have good luck winning on the slot machines.
She was preceded in death by her father Rudolph P. Nunez, daughter
Samantha A. Gonzalez, and nephew Patrick M. Nunez. She is survived by her mother Lois E. Nunez, husband John E. Gonzalez, son Paul A. (Amie) Garcia, grandchildren Noelle, Natalie, and Tobias Garcia. She is also survived by five brothers Rudy (Margaret), Frank, Steve (Nellie), Robert (Debbie), and Jesse Nunez; two sisters Corie (John) Pearce and Tina Nunez; 10 nieces and nephews; and pet cat - Stinky.
The family would like to express their gratitude to DaVita Dialysis on Cypress, Dr. Mohsen Thomas, Dr. Hedeal Alsalihi and Twin Oaks Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the loving care shown to Chris.
Join the family for the viewing on Thursday, June 27, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm to be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1908 N. Court St. Visalia, CA; Mass services will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, June 28 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 26, 2019