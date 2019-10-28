|
|
Christine Peterson
Visalia - Christine Peterson at age 82 and a longtime resident of Visalia lost her battle with cancer at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.
She left this world on her journey to heaven Thursday, October 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m.
She leaves behind her loving husband Duane Peterson of 61 years, three children and was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019