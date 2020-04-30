|
Christopher John Beggs
Christopher John Beggs took his last earthly breath at 1:45 pm on April 20, 2020, in the loving arms of his parents, after a courageous 2 year and 4 month battle with cancer. He joined the angels in Heaven where there is no longer pain or suffering.
Christopher was the first born child of Matthew and Erin Beggs of Moraga, CA and was born on February 10, 2016. At the age of 22 months he was diagnosed with leukemia and battled the disease as a real superhero, determined to beat it. Christopher touched the lives of thousands of people all over the country during his short life. He was incredibly smart. He loved doing puzzles, schoolwork and ABC Mouse, always wanted to do Paw Patrol missions, and could build Legos for hours on end. Most of all, he was the bravest patient most of his Doctors and nurses had ever encountered. Losing him has left all whose lives were touched by him heartbroken and devastated. We know life will never be the same without him, but he will be watching over us from above.
Christopher is survived by his loving parents, Matthew and Erin Beggs, his little sister, Claire (2 years old), his maternal grandparents, Randy and Lisa Strahan from Lafayette, CA., better known as Mammy and Pappy, and his paternal grandparents, Dr. Ronald and Ramona Beggs of Exeter, CA., better known as Oma and Opa, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2020