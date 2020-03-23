|
|
Christopher Lawrence Martinez
Tulare - We are saddened by the sudden loss of our son Christopher Lawrence Martinez, due to a tragic accident in Cheyenne Wyoming on March 17, 2020 at the age of 30. Christopher was a very kind and loving caring son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and best friend. He graduated from Tulare Western and attended COS for 1 year before finding his calling as a big rig truck driver, through the years Chris tried dispatching and local haul, but later decided to go long haul because he loved to see the beautiful country side. Chris always had a smile no matter what challenges where thrown his way, and a little smirk that went with his smile that made him genuine. Chris always had some kind of up lifting energy in him to make people laugh by saying a funny movie phrase, or a joke with his squeaky voice. Chris had a very big heart, that all of us will miss. He left a big impact in the lives he touched. He will forever be missed and will always be in our hearts.
He is survived by his father Michael Martinez and mother Maria Silva. He is survived by his siblings brother Michael, sisters Catrina and Brittany. He is survived by his nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held at Salser & Dillard funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am. Funeral mass services will be held 11:00am - 12:00pm Thursday, March 26th, 2020. Friday March 27th, 2020 there will be a funeral reception for Christopher Lawrence Martinez at 751 San Simeon Ct. in Tulare at 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020