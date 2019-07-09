|
Chung Aie "Halmoni" "Diane" Vannorsdall
Ivanhoe -
On Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Chung A. Vannorsdall "Halmoni" "Diane", passed away at the age of 78 years. Halmoni will forever be remembered and loved by her husband Larry. Her children, Kim Needham, Cissy (James) Jordan, Larry (Ronda) Vannorsdall. Her grandchildren, Cody (Lacey) Needham, Kelsey (Justin) Neece, Larissa Shipley, Audra (Jacob) Naylor, Kendall Needham, Kamee Vannorsdall, Cassidy Needham, Kadee Vannorsdall. Her great grandchildren, Kennadi Needham, Atlas Needham, Everett Neece. By her sisters, nieces and nephews and extended family and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., at Foothill Bible Church Elderwood, 37721 Road 200, Elderwood, CA 93286
Memorial Donations in memory of "Halmoni" can be made to Foothill Bible Church of Elderwood, P.O. Box 248, Elderwood, CA 93286. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 9, 2019