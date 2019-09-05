|
|
Clara Arline (Spradlin, Black) Gross
Visalia - Clara Arline (Spradlin, Black) Gross was born in Firebaugh, California on November 1, 1938. She entered Heavens' gates on Friday, August 30, 2019.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Arline loved taking care of her family. She always had room in her home to take in anyone who needed her. Arline was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting family reunions with her sister, Maxine. For many years Arline served as President of the Home Owners Association for Rancho Tehema, California.
Arline was predeceased by her husband, Donnie R. Gross and her first husband, Murel L. Black. She was also predeceased by her Sisters, Maxine Gross and Margaret, her brother, Dale Spradlin, her father, Henry Spradlin, and her mother, Zannie "Argie" (Parks, Spradlin) Shipps. Arline is survived by her Brother, Doyle Spradlin, her eight children Lynette, Janet (Mark), Scott, Murel Lee (Linda), Stephanie (Shane) Donnie Jr. (Michele), her 10 grandchildren as well as her 15 great- grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 in Red Bluff, California. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Corning, California. (https://www.dignitymemorial.com)
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Arline asked that all donations be made to a DEMENTIA RESEARCH organization.
Thank you to all who knew her and walked with her through her precious life.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 5, 2019