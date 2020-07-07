Clara Margaret Conway
Tulare - Clara was born in Tehachapi, CA. From there the family relocated to Bakersfield, CA where she attended East Bakersfield High School. It was there at EBHS that she met her husband, the late John R. "Bob" Conway. They married in 1948 and went to work, he at the phone company and she as a switchboard operator at Shell Oil. In 1952 John R. was transferred to Tulare and it was there they made a home and spent the rest of their lives. "Mom" to many, Clara spent her life as a mom, a homemaker, a seamstress, a chef, and a taxi driver making two roundtrips a day to Fresno so her children could attend San Joaquin Memorial High School. All the while she worked fifty plus year at Tulare District Hospital full time, befriending anyone who crossed her path. A tireless worker and devoted mom she put everyone before herself and after 94 years on earth God decided to let her rest.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nellie (Higgins) Brown, her brothers, Bud, Jimmy and Bill, and her husband, John R. "Bob" Conway.
She is survived by her children Connie (Craig), Christine (LeRoy), Brian (Nancy) and Brennan. Her grandchildren, Anthony (Marisa) and Tina Simoes, Brandon and Micky Conway, Keegan, Logan (Jen) Conway and Mackenna (Steve) Holman and Katie Conway Tomcak. Great grandchildren, Caine and Autrey Simons, Vivian and Jack Holman. Her faithful canine companions, Kasey, Kameron, Blanca, Reggie, Gunnar, Jefferey and Emmie Lou.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Susan, Rosa, Connie G., Erica, Woody and Donna who were a blessing over the past five years. Her doctors, Dr. Parmod Kumar, Dr. Inderbir Singh Gill, Dr. Jon Miyakawa and American Care Hospice.
A viewing will he held on Thursday, July 9th from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, 409 N. K Street, Tulare. Rosary will be held on Friday July 10th at 11:00 am at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Burial to be at a later date.
In lieu of flower donations, can be sent to Catholic Daughters, P. O. Box 918, Tulare, CA 93274 or to your charity of choice
.