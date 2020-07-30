1/1
Clare Ann Bozzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clare's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clare Ann Bozzo

Visalia -

Clare Ann Bozzo passed away at the age of 92 years old. She was born in Chicago to Curtis and Clara Rowbotham and was one of eight children. She married her loving husband Jim while he was serving in the United States Air Force. They were married for an amazing 68 years.

Clare is survived by her husband Jim and their four children, Father Ken Bozzo of Dinuba, Greg Bozzo & his wife Trish of Visalia, Laurie Bozzo of Arizona, Paul Bozzo of Santa Rosa and her grandchildren, Nicole Greenwood & her husband Scott of Sacramento and Ashley Bozzo of Visalia.

Clare was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family and always put them first. She loved reading, sewing, cooking, doing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire and an occasional trip to play penny slot machines at the local casino. She will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones.

Rosary was held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, July 1st.

Mass was celebrated on Thursday, July 2nd at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Clare was laid to eternal rest at The Visalia Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved