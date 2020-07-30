Clare Ann Bozzo
Visalia -
Clare Ann Bozzo passed away at the age of 92 years old. She was born in Chicago to Curtis and Clara Rowbotham and was one of eight children. She married her loving husband Jim while he was serving in the United States Air Force. They were married for an amazing 68 years.
Clare is survived by her husband Jim and their four children, Father Ken Bozzo of Dinuba, Greg Bozzo & his wife Trish of Visalia, Laurie Bozzo of Arizona, Paul Bozzo of Santa Rosa and her grandchildren, Nicole Greenwood & her husband Scott of Sacramento and Ashley Bozzo of Visalia.
Clare was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family and always put them first. She loved reading, sewing, cooking, doing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire and an occasional trip to play penny slot machines at the local casino. She will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones.
Rosary was held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, July 1st.
Mass was celebrated on Thursday, July 2nd at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Clare was laid to eternal rest at The Visalia Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com