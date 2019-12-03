|
Clayton Eugene Searcy
Visalia - Clayton Eugene Searcy went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019 at the age of 83 in Visalia, CA. Clayton was born in Prague, Oklahoma on August 15, 1936. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of Messengers Church in Visalia, retired from the City of Visalia after 32 years, and before that, additionally, he milked cows at a dairy for 14 years. He was also a volunteer fireman for several years at the City of Visalia. Clayton enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and backpacking with his family and trips to the coast. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Maudie Searcy, his brother Doyle Searcy and wife Betty, his sister JoAnn Osborn and his sister in law Judy Searcy. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Ethel Searcy of Visalia, daughters Cathy Villard and her husband Sid of Camano Island, WA, Terry Searcy of Porterville, Kelly Rice of Exeter and son Clayton Eugene Searcy Jr. of Visalia, and his eight grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ray Searcy of Lakewood, CA. and Bill and wife Marilyn of Visalia along with several nieces and nephews. Clayton was Loved by all and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21 at the Messengers Church, 1436 S. Woodland Street, Visalia, CA. 93277. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Church. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
