Clifford Elmer "Sonny" Dunlap

Clifford Elmer "Sonny" Dunlap Obituary
Clifford Elmer "Sonny" Dunlap

Visalia - Clifford "Sonny" Dunlap, 85, died Sunday, November 10th 2019 falling asleep peacefully at his residence in Visalia, CA.

He leaves his wife of 57 years, Dorlene Dunlap, son Berry and wife Marion Dunlap, daughter Vicki and husband Steve Kegel, grandchildren Deanna Dunlap, Shaun Kegel and wife Amy and Kevin Kegel. He also leaves behind his sister Colleen Bardone and brother Floyd and wife Judy Dunlap.

He was a contractor and worked for A-C Electric Co. in Visalia for 34 years. He had his commercial pilot license and loved to fly. He owned several airplanes and later on in life developed a passion for traveling in their motorhomes.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22nd 2019 at 10 a.m. at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, followed by a private interment. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
