|
|
Clinton Leon Cook
Visalia - August 19, 1938 - April 9, 2019
Clinton "Skip" L. Cook was born in Visalia, Ca to Arthur and Fern Cook. He passed away April 9, 2019 at home.
He spent 4 years in the US Navy and was a retired Special Agent from the DEA.
He loved fishing, camping, the ocean and mountains.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife of 48 years, Katy Cook, his sister Sherrye (Richard) Shaw of Visalia, one niece, Toni Le Gras of Cayucos, one nephew, Steven Le Gras of Visalia, his beloved friend, Mary Blagg of Hanford and his dog and companion Izzy.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
At Skip's request there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time.
Family and Friends are invited to view Skip's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 20, 2019