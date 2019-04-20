Services
People's Funeral Chapel
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
(559) 584-5591
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Leon Cook


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clinton Leon Cook Obituary
Clinton Leon Cook

Visalia - August 19, 1938 - April 9, 2019

Clinton "Skip" L. Cook was born in Visalia, Ca to Arthur and Fern Cook. He passed away April 9, 2019 at home.

He spent 4 years in the US Navy and was a retired Special Agent from the DEA.

He loved fishing, camping, the ocean and mountains.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife of 48 years, Katy Cook, his sister Sherrye (Richard) Shaw of Visalia, one niece, Toni Le Gras of Cayucos, one nephew, Steven Le Gras of Visalia, his beloved friend, Mary Blagg of Hanford and his dog and companion Izzy.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

At Skip's request there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time.

Family and Friends are invited to view Skip's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now