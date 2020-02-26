Resources
Connie Lou Carter Nunes

Connie Lou Carter Nunes Obituary
Connie Lou Carter Nunes

Connie Lou Carter Nunes passed peacefully, Feb. 8, 2020 at 64. She was a very private person. Born in Rochelle Ill. Came to CA in 1964, Attended and graduated Exeter Unioun High, she was a cheerleader, she continued her schooling to become a healthcare professional. In her honor she would want to tell all close to her how much she loved and cherished all their memories each day of her life . Proceeded by Brian James, Sister Reda, Father Albert. Survived by Son Gary Ve, Grandkids Draven, Jazlyn, Mother Wilma, sisters Vicki, Reba, Sandy, Rene, brother Monty.

We ask all friends and family come celebrate her memory.

Saturday Feb. 29th At 11Am

New Life Assembly of God Church

525 E. Palm st. Exeter.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
