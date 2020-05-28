Consuelo "Connie" Rabago



Tulare - Consuelo "Connie" Rabago peacefully made her transition on May 23, 2020, following a long illness. She was born October 2, 1931, in Worland, Wyoming. Her parents, Fernando and Consuelo Rodriquez, had six children: Nadine, Consuelo, Ramona, Ignacio, Arturo and Augustine. The family relocated to Tulare, and Connie graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1951. Six months later she married Armando Rabago. Three days after their wedding, Armando reported to duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Korea. Following Armando's military service, the couple settled in Tulare to raise their growing family of four children: Amanda, Genaro (died 2005), Sandra, and Joel. Connie was a devout Catholic and a devoted mother and wife. She took pride in her home and enjoyed her large, extended family. Connie leaves behind six grandchildren: Christopher, Joseph, Jonathan, Michael, Lisa-Marie, and Taryn and four great grandchildren. Armando, her husband of 68 years, preceded Connie in death this past January. Their souls are reunited, and may they rest in eternal peace. The family offers its sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Tulare Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their loving care.



Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 East Kern Avenue. arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









