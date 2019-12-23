|
Cornelius DeVries, 85, of Visalia, California went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 18, 2019. He was born in Westminster, California on August 30, 1934 to Bernard and Henrietta DeVries. As a young man Case worked in the family business. In 1955 Case married the love of his life, Louise Christoffels, and they were married for 57 years. Case and Louise had three children; Linda, Evonne and Casey. In 1964, the family business moved from Cypress, California to Porterville, California. Later, Case went to work for the Porterville Unified School District, and would eventually become the Transportation Supervisor, a position that he held for 26 years. Case and Louise were charter members of the Visalia Christian Reformed Church, where Case served as Sunday School Superintendent, sang in the church choir and held many positions on the church council. Case's love for Jesus shined in all he did. Case loved to travel, garden, play cards, read and watch football. Case and Louise traveled to many places throughout the world and they loved traveling the United States together in their motorhome. They also shared many cruises with family and friends. Case was an avid football fan and especially loved following his Oakland Raiders. If there was a football game on TV, Case was probably watching it.
He was reunited in heaven by his loving wife, Louise DeVries, his daughter, Evonne Gibson and his sister Johanna Oliver. He is survived by his children Linda (Mike) Brown, Casey (Mary) DeVries, son-in-law Randy Gibson, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, as he left us all a legacy of a Christian life well lived.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Visalia Cemetary followed by a celebration of Case's life, which will be held at the Visalia Christian Reformed Church on Linwood Avenue at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019