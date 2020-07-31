Cornelius VanHofwegen

Cornelius Van Hofwegen



Visalia - Cornelius Van Hofwegen, 93, of Visalia, CA passed away July 27, 2020 at Casa Grande in Visalia, CA. He was born March 8, 1927 in Hawarden, Iowa. He worked before age 12 as a farmhand picking corn. He served his country in the Army from January 1946 thru May 1947. He met his wife Albertha Zomermaand at a roller rink in Sioux Center, IA and they were married on March 21, 1949. They were married for 71 years. Cornelius worked on farms until they bought their own farm in 1968 in Colton, South Dakota. They retired from farming in 1978 and moved to Edgerton, MN where he worked in home construction and in a lumberyard. In 1988 they moved to Hanford, CA to work as custodians in the Hanford Christian Reformed Church. They moved to Visalia to Sierra Village and later to Casa Grande. Cornelius loved to play his harmonica, woodworking and fishing. He is preceded in death by a son, Dwaine, four brothers, Adrian, Marinus, Dick, and Bill, and two sisters, Kryna and Liz. Survivors include his wife Albertha, daughter Nelvina, 4 sons, Charles, Merlin, John, and James, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren, 6 brothers, Arie, John, Herm, Bob, Martin, and Carl. He was a very humble and honest man whose handshake was his word. He loved God, the Bible, and his family. He will be missed so much by all but his memory will go on in our hearts. The family give thanks to Casa Grande for the loving care he received there. They cared for his physical needs but more importantly loved him daily.









