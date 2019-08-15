|
Cruz S. Huerta
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Cruz Sosa Huerta announces his passing peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on August 08, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 4pm till 6pm followed by a rosary at 6pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by interment at Visalia District Cemetery. A reception will follow gravsite services at St. Mary's Parrish hall. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseanddillard.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019