Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1908 N. Court St.
Visalla, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cruz Huerta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cruz S. Huerta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cruz S. Huerta Obituary
Cruz S. Huerta

Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Cruz Sosa Huerta announces his passing peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on August 08, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 4pm till 6pm followed by a rosary at 6pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by interment at Visalia District Cemetery. A reception will follow gravsite services at St. Mary's Parrish hall. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseanddillard.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cruz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now