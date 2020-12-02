Curtis Lee McGee



Curtis McGee died Tuesday November 24th, 2020 in Tulare, CA at the age of 56. He was born to Ernest Lee McGee and Judy Holloway on June 7th, 1964 in San Bernardino, CA. Curtis and his family moved to Tulare, CA in 1966 and was a life-long resident. Curtis attended Maple and Wilson Elementary School and Cherry Ave. Jr. High School. He was a member of the Tulare Union High School class of 1982. Curtis was a good man with a good heart and had a great sense of humor. Curtis was beloved by his family and friends. He was nicknamed 'Bruce Lee McGee' after his favorite actor Bruce Lee and was known for his Kung fu moves. Curtis loved his savior Jesus Christ and would often quote scriptures from the Bible. We all loved Curtis, but God loved him best. He is survived by his mother Judy Holloway of Tulare; his sister Cynthia McGee of Tulare; sister Cheryl Smith of Tulare; niece Felicia Ragland of Tulare; nephew Alfonso Isiah and wife Joanna of Tulare; nephews Theron Mims of Visalia, CA and Donovan Bewley of Tulare; great nephews Alfonso Jr. and Ashton Isiah of Tulare, Jaceon and Tyrie Mims of Visalia; great nieces Alyssa and Amiah Isiah of Tulare; and host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Ernest McGee. A viewing will be held Thursday December 3rd from 2-5pm and Friday December 4th from 2-5pm at Sterling and Smith Funeral Directors, located at 409 N "K" Street in Tulare, CA 93274. In lieu of flowers, send donations to debra@sterlingsmithfd.com.









