Cynthia Forrester Holland-LaGrande
November 26, 1956 - August 07, 2020
Beloved Mother, Grammy, G-Ma, Sister, Aunt and Beautiful Friend. Your life was a blessing, Your Memory a Treasure, You are Loved beyond words and will be missed beyond Measure. Such a beautiful life deserves a beautiful remembrance Celebration. Please join us on November 16, 2020 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm located at The Gardens 950 N. J street Tulare, CA
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.