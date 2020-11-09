Or Copy this URL to Share

Cynthia Forrester Holland-LaGrande



November 26, 1956 - August 07, 2020



Beloved Mother, Grammy, G-Ma, Sister, Aunt and Beautiful Friend. Your life was a blessing, Your Memory a Treasure, You are Loved beyond words and will be missed beyond Measure. Such a beautiful life deserves a beautiful remembrance Celebration. Please join us on November 16, 2020 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm located at The Gardens 950 N. J street Tulare, CA









