Dale Glenn Harper Sr.
Visalia - Dale entered eternal rest on April 23, 2019. He was born October 26, 1936. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marvelee Harper, his brother Robert Harper, the love of his life, wife of 52 years, Margaret Harper and his daughter, Dora Simons. He is survived by his sons, Dale Harper Jr., Scott Harper and Russell Harper, daughters Jennifer Williams and Ellen Harper, his wife of 10 years, Eleanor Harper and Baby Boy Jasper and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and foster children. Dale went into the Air Force in 1955 where he became Airman 2nd Class. Upon his honorable discharge in 1959, he had various jobs until he acquired a post office position in Visalia where he was assistant Post Master when he retired. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He also loved to travel and his favorite places to visit were Las Vegas and Reno, where you would always find him at a craps table. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family alike.
A viewing will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4-7PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10AM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 27, 2019