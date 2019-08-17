|
Dale Huford Atkinson
Woodlake - Dale Huford Atkinson went to meet the Lord on August 13, 2019 in Woodlake, CA surrounded by his loving family. Dale was born in Woodlake to Enricque and Vera Atkinson on November 18, 1935. He graduated from Woodlake High School in 1955. Dale married Judith Darlene (Hamilton) Atkinson in September 23, 1972. They both enjoy each other's children, total of four. He liked sports specially the Rams and enjoy the outdoors. Dale was avid reader but most of all he enjoyed and loved spending time with his family.
Dale is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Atkinson; his parents, Enricque and Vera Atkinson; his brothers, Dowell and Dean Atkinson. Dale leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Judy Atkinson; his children, Kevin (Maribell) Atkinson, Mike Graham and Vicky (Chuck) McMillan; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 134 N. Cypress St., Woodlake on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 3-7pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Southern Baptist Church 257 N Acacia St, Woodlake, CA 93286 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by Interment at the Woodlake Public Cemetery.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millermemorialchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 17, 2019