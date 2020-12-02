Daniel Aleman



On November 22, 2020. Daniel Aleman was called home at the age of 79.



Daniel Aleman was born on May 9, 1941, in Sudan TX to Sisto Aleman and Petra (Martinez ) . He joined the U.S. Army in 1961, when he returned he attended Visalia Adult School and graduated in 1968. He married Mary Sanchez (divorced) and they had 3 daughters together. He also worked as a printing press operator for Jostens printing company, in Visalia CA.



Upon his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his Family, his siblings, his children, many grandchildren and great grandchild as well as his nieces and nephews. He loved the casino, playing cards and listening to Mexican music, at the Oval park with his friends. He also helped out at the local Barbershops and businesses. Not only did he play the role as a father of 4 girls, he raised his grandchildren as his own.



Daniel Aleman is welcomed home by his father Sisto Aleman, mother Petra Martinez. His younger sister Alice Aleman and his daughter Sharon Aleman Carrillo.



He is survived by 3 daughters, Denise and Abel Lucio, Stephanie Mejia , and Anna Olivarez. 16 grandchildren , 35 great grandchildren, and a great great granddaughter.



Daniel (Pop's) Aleman, will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and remembered by his sense of humor, motivation, wisdom, honesty and love for his family and children.









