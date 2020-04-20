|
Daniel Bilvado
Daniel Bilvado passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, at the age of 81.
Daniel was born on January 24, 1939 in Tulare to Felix and Antonia Bilvado. He attended local public schools and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1957 where he was a member of the school's cross country, track, and basketball teams. In 1956, he won the title of 'league champion' in the mile distance race.
After high school he briefly served in the U.S. Navy before being honorably discharged due to a training injury. He married his first wife, Alice Garcia Bilvado of Visalia in 1963, before relocating to Santa Paula, California where the couple raised their four children.
Professionally, Daniel worked as a successful craftsman and finish carpenter for nearly 30 years and served as a Ventura County Volunteer Fireman. He also enjoyed playing organized basketball, deep sea fishing, and swimming. In addition, he loved watching the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Lakers, shooting pool, country music and gathering with family and friends.
He returned to Tulare in 1991, where he resided for the remainder of his life. He lived with his long-time companion, Eleanor Brandt before she preceded him in death. He spent his retirement years as an active member of an informal group called the "Valley Cruisers" comprised of boyhood friends who met monthly for breakfast and coffee to share comradery, advice and reminisce. He was also a loving pet owner to his precious dogs, Lady and Daisy, aka "the girls", who will now be cared for by Gina his daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Steve and Robert, "Bobby". He is survived by his former wife Alice Bilvado, daughters Dana Atmore (Tom) of Hermosa Beach; Lisa Villareal (Michael) of Houston, Texas; Gina Herndon (Doug), and son Danny, both of Santa Paula, brothers Manuel (Sara) and John (Cecilia), sisters Virginia Luna (Pete) and Rose Vasquez (Joe), grand-daughter Leah Villareal, step-grandsons Kevin and Kyle Atmore, along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Due to COVID-19, only a private burial service will occur. There are plans for a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated. Tulare County SPCA, www.vospca.org/donate, , www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html, and California Fire Foundation, www.cafirefoundation.org/. Select the Donate In Memory/Honor of option. Enter Daniel Bilvado, [email protected] Thank you.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020