Daniel Graham Fields
Daniel Graham Fields

Fresno - Daniel Graham Fields of Fresno, CA passed away September 8, 2020 at the age of 79.

Born to Clyde and Ruby (Owens) Fields on July 31, 1941 in Russell County, Virginia, the second of four children. He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 serving on the USS Coral Sea CVA-43 OI Division. Dan transferred to the Naval Reserve upon his release from Active Duty. While stationed in Japan, he met Fumiko Hara and they later married in Almeda, CA. To this marriage two sons were born, Dan and an infant son who died at birth.

Following an honorable discharge from the US Navy, Dan was employed with Pacific Pumping Company as a Production Manager and later employed as a building inspector with the County of Tulare.

Dan enjoyed camping, fishing, technology and construction.

He married Ruby Yarbrough in 1978. To this marriage a son, James, was born.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ruby, his brother Clyde, two sisters, Viola and Virginia and infant son.

He is survived by his estranged wife, Annette (Reeves) Fields of Tulare, her two sons, his son Dan (Joni) Fields, grandsons, D. Cole Fields and Carl "CJ" Fields of Leander, Texas and son James (Dilia) Fields, grandsons Aiden Fields and Travis Fields of Tulare, California.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at CalVet Fresno where Dan resided since 2015 and to the staff at Fresno Hospital.

He will truly be missed by those who knew and loved him.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2020.
