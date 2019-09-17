|
Daniel Kevin Hill (Danny)
Tulare - Daniel Kevin Hill (Danny) left us for a better place on 8/17/19. He was born in Tulare, CA 10/09/57 by Billy Jean Hill and Wilma Dean Willis. He leaves behind a loving family. His services will be held Friday, September, 20th 2019 @11am Tulare Kern Cemetery with Celebration of Life following @12noon at Tulare Agricenter Social Hall. We would like to welcome any friends or family of Dans.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 17, 2019