Daniel L. Payne
Tulare - Our Danny, loving and always happy, husband, father, and grandfather, died suddenly Monday evening August 5, 2019. Blessed with an abundance of energy, strength and a quick, feisty response, he lived life to the fullest. He was born July 2, 1939 to John and Mamie Payne in their family home on H Street, Tulare. He was a firecracker middle child with two brothers and four sisters, raised in the Portuguese community he loved. Baptized in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, he remained a faithful member until his death. Danny and his siblings learned early that hard work provided earnings, so they could participate in sports and various activities they enjoyed with friends. Surrounded by the Portuguese community and religious festas, he lived for family celebrations, family holiday gatherings, and the memorable family vacations to Pismo Beach. He graduated from Tulare Union High School with his close friends in the class of 1957; he cherished representing the Redskins on the track and football field.
He met his wife, Beverly Dorei, at a chance meeting during a COS football game and they were married in May 1961. Celebrating 58 years with the love of his life, he left his "red home on the corner" knowing he gave everything for their six children.
His heartfelt hugs will always be remembered by his wife Beverly and his six children, Lisa Avila (Art), Dr. Susan Payne (Scott Pozzi), Marla Borges (Eric), Danette Borba (Craig), Melanie Payne, and John De Sousa. He leaves also his sister Delores Lynch and brother Jerry Payne (Cindy). His treasured grandchildren were a source of great joy for him, including Tifani Carlsen (Jeremy), Courtney and Ericka Borges, Ryann De Sousa, Brock, Brandon and Seth Borba, and Isabella and Francesca Pozzi. Sisters-in-law Martha Rogers (David) and Mary King and many nieces and nephews will miss him. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, 3 sisters and a grandson.
He once commented that there was not much work that he hadn't tried. "You name it, I 've done it," he'd say, recounting how he picked cotton, walnuts, corn, many fruits…baling hay and milking, so that he could buy cleats for football practice. Other times his job choices had an ulterior motive, like when he served as a grocery box boy because it offered more "chance" encounters with Beverly. Later, he sharpened his construction skills at his Father-in-Law's Fidler & Dorei Construction Company. He acquired his longtime position at DCCA in 1967 and enjoyed a 32-year career at Dairyman's creamery showing up an hour early every day as a butter printer operator until his retirement in 1999. Proud to show special guest visitors his butter department, he'd give them a sample of "what real buttermilk tastes like." Sweet like the butter he served, he was fondly remembered as "Grandpa Butter" by his fellow creamery buddies.
Over many years he participated wholeheartedly in St. Aloysius Parents Club volunteer opportunities to support the school his wife, children, and grandchildren were grateful to attend. He loved attending his children's academic, athletic, dance, theater, band performances, and later was a devoted fan of his grandchildren's sport competitions in water polo, baseball, softball, football, track, golf and gymnastics; always ready to offer encouragement and advice. All of his progeny 'fondly' recall backyard batting practices using a rope nailed to a softball/baseball to master that perfect Payne swing. He will be dearly missed with dove season approaching, given how eagerly he awaited opening day, Sept. 1st. Sunday morning will not be the same without his famous pancakes. Aside from golf and fishing, Danny looked forward to his weekly breakfast club meetings with longtime friends. Friends will remember his winning smile, punctuality, neighborhood watchdog personality, and exceptional handy man skills. From his perch in heaven, he will continue to cheer on NASCAR driver #48, the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Seahawks with the best 12th MAN seat in the house. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Aloysius School, or the .
The visitation (4-8 p.m.) and Rosary (7 p.m.) will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" St., Tulare and the Mass of the Resurrection will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave, Tulare, Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 10, 2019