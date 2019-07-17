Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Danny Ray Perdue Obituary
Danny Ray Perdue

Tulare - Danny Ray Perdue

Dan passed away 7/13/2019 to be with Jesus. He did odd jobs Downtown for 35 years calling his office Willis Jewelers. He is preceded in death by his biological Dad Arnold Perdue and Dad Joe Howard whom he loved both dearly. He leaves behind his mother Mary Howard, Brother Dewayne Perdue (Sherrie), Sister Donna Hulett (Dave), Sister Sharon Whitney (Tom), Nieces, Nephews and lots of other Family who loved him.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 20th 2019 at 10am at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to or to whom you would like.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 17, 2019
