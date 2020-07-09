1/1
Darrell And Sue Cheek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell and Sue Cheek

Visalia -

Darrell and Sue Cheek, of Ivanhoe, CA went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2020. They had just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on June 30, 2020. As fate would have it, they were both born in Missouri and moved to California as children with their families. They were proud Ivanhoe residents and built their family and life together there. Darrell was born on August 13,1942. He worked in the automotive part industry in Ivanhoe and Visalia until retiring. He was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran. He was an avid Nascar and drag racing fan and enjoyed attending races. He always looked forward to deep sea fishing on Father's Day and golfing on the weekends. He had a deep love for country music. Darrell will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and an extremely proud grandfather. He was the king of one liners and enjoyed sharing stories, jokes, and his contagious sense of humor.

Sue was born on January 25,1948. She worked as an Office Manager at Klink Citrus for 38 years. She had a strong passion for the Lord and her family, and always put them first. She could always be found with a good book in her hand. Visiting the beach or taking a drive to Three Rivers was always a favorite on her list. Sue will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and extremely proud grandmother. She was the most selfless, caring, and loving person to all who knew her.

Darrell and Sue were preceded in death by their parents, Darrell's seven siblings, and many other family and friends.

Darrell and Sue are survived by their two children; Daughter Michelle Cheek, Son Michael Cheek. Their four grandchildren; Seth Waymire (Jamie), Amanda Fouts (Austin), Dylan Cheek, Justin Cheek. Two Great Grandchildren; Weston Waymire, Hallie Waymire, and were anxiously awaiting their third Great Grandchild in October. Siblings (Darrell); Doris Levings (Ruel), Bobby Cheek (Sharon). Siblings (Sue); Tish Driggers, Jeninne Roden, Lester Ellis (Debbie), Wesley Ellis (Avis).

Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00am at the Visalia Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved