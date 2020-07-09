Darrell and Sue Cheek
Visalia -
Darrell and Sue Cheek, of Ivanhoe, CA went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2020. They had just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on June 30, 2020. As fate would have it, they were both born in Missouri and moved to California as children with their families. They were proud Ivanhoe residents and built their family and life together there. Darrell was born on August 13,1942. He worked in the automotive part industry in Ivanhoe and Visalia until retiring. He was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran. He was an avid Nascar and drag racing fan and enjoyed attending races. He always looked forward to deep sea fishing on Father's Day and golfing on the weekends. He had a deep love for country music. Darrell will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and an extremely proud grandfather. He was the king of one liners and enjoyed sharing stories, jokes, and his contagious sense of humor.
Sue was born on January 25,1948. She worked as an Office Manager at Klink Citrus for 38 years. She had a strong passion for the Lord and her family, and always put them first. She could always be found with a good book in her hand. Visiting the beach or taking a drive to Three Rivers was always a favorite on her list. Sue will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and extremely proud grandmother. She was the most selfless, caring, and loving person to all who knew her.
Darrell and Sue were preceded in death by their parents, Darrell's seven siblings, and many other family and friends.
Darrell and Sue are survived by their two children; Daughter Michelle Cheek, Son Michael Cheek. Their four grandchildren; Seth Waymire (Jamie), Amanda Fouts (Austin), Dylan Cheek, Justin Cheek. Two Great Grandchildren; Weston Waymire, Hallie Waymire, and were anxiously awaiting their third Great Grandchild in October. Siblings (Darrell); Doris Levings (Ruel), Bobby Cheek (Sharon). Siblings (Sue); Tish Driggers, Jeninne Roden, Lester Ellis (Debbie), Wesley Ellis (Avis).
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00am at the Visalia Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com