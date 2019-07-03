|
Darrell LeRoy Rich
Three Rivers - January 19, 1945 - June 19, 2019
Darrell LeRoy Rich, 74, of Three Rivers, California, passed away on June 19, 2019 in Exeter, California.
The funeral service will be held on July 6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Visalia Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1310 S. Woodland Street, Visalia, California. Pastor Gary Brady of the Visalia Seventh-day Adventist Church will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith's Family Chapel of Exeter.
Darrell was born in Glendale California on January 19, 1945 to Vivienne Mountain Rich and Leon LeRoy Rich. He attended Glendale Union Academy (now Glendale Adventist Academy), completing grades 1-8. He graduated from high school from Newbury Park Academy where he met Suzanne Pierpoint. Darrell and Suzanne continued to Pacific Union College, where Darrell studied for 2 ½ years before he began attending Loma Linda University, School of Dentistry.
Darrell was married to Suzanne on July 30, 1967, in Oxnard, California; they were married for 51 years.
Darrell worked as a dentist for 49 years in Three Rivers and Exeter. The last 16 years he shared a joint practice with his son, Darren Rich. He enjoyed baseball, biking, hiking, cross-country skiing, 4-wheeling, gardening - anything active always called to him! Attending his children's, and now grandchildren's programs and sports events was very important to Darrell - the hours to get there did not concern him!
Darrell is survived by his wife, Suzanne Pierpoint-Rich, mother, Vivienne Mountain Rich, brother Lewis and Karol Rich of Sandpoint, Idaho, twins, Dennis & Shirlee Rich of Bozeman, Montana and Donna (Rich) and Wally Schmidt of Hillsboro, Oregon, children, Darla Rich, Darren & Steffani (Johnston) Rich and their two daughters, Haven and Rylan, Laurienne (Rich)& Jaison Norton and their five children Cascade, Kodiak, Tuckett, McKinley, and Shasta and the many other family and friends who were fortunate to know Darrell.
Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Leon LeRoy Rich (2008).
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to: Life Hope Centers Central/CCC, Attention: Dr. Edward Urbina, PO Box 770, Clovis, CA 93613. Check donations can be made out to Life Hope Centers Central/CCC. The family of Darrell LeRoy Rich wishes to thank the local community members for their friendships through the years.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 3, 2019