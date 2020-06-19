Darrell Ray Allen
Darrell Ray Allen

Tulare - Darrell Ray Allen born November 19, 1959 in Tulare, CA. Left us June 11, 2020. Darrell is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Arlene Allen and his parents, Clifford Eugene Allen and Barbara May Allen. Darrell is survived by his brother, Jerry (& Judy) Allen of Yucaipa CA., sister Carolyn (&Jim-deceased) Book of Dinuba CA., step daughter LaVonne (&Stephen) Spencer of Tulare Ca., two nieces, Chandra Merrill , Jennifer Book, one nephew Robert Book, two grandchildren Stefani Spencer, Colten Spencer and two great-grandchildren Travis and Dudley-Bruce. He was a member of the Corcoran Police Department along with his beloved K-9 unit Veit. He also loved hunting, fishing, and camping. Public viewing June 23, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Peers-Lorentzen funeral home. Graveside service will be at the Tulare Public Cemetery on Kern St. On June 24, 2020 at 10 am. The family thanks everyone in advance.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
