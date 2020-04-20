|
David Alan Muse
Visalia - David Alan Muse of Visalia passed away on April 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. David was born on Dec 29, 1950 to Bud and Bea Muse in Prescott, Arizona and raised in Parker, Arizona.
David began a career in the citrus industry in Yuma, Az in 1980, which led him to affiliations with Sunkist Growers, Dole Citrus and Paramount Citrus. He founded Export Select, a marketing company, in 1995 and most recently was affiliated with Old West Exports. David was also an accomplished artist specializing in Western Art.
David is survived by his wife, Joanie Muse; children: Samantha Muse, Stacey Muse (Ben McDermott), and David Muse (Adam Brown) and three granddaughters: Beatrice and Camille Du Toit and Chiara Muse-McDermott. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Bernal; sisters-in-law Rosemary (Scott) Davis, Melanie (Rick) Davis and Patty (Dan) Arthur, as well as many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020