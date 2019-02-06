|
|
David Allan Jensen
Exeter - David Allan Jensen, age 69, passed away on Jan. 30, 2019 in his Exeter home. David was born Sept 2, 1949 to Clarence John Jensen and Marilynn Mae Christensen who raised him and his 3 siblings, John (wife Debbie), Cheryl (husband David), and Larry (wife Pamela) in Rio Linda, Ca. David served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina. David served in the armed forces for over 10 years and worked in his profession as an x-ray technician for 24 years. David married Gaylene Call in 1973 and is survived by her, his 3 siblings, and 5 children, Douglas (wife Mary Echael), Michael, Amanda (husband David), Scott (wife Nicole), Gene (wife Kristy), 14 grandchildren, oodles of cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Funeral Services will be held Friday Feb 8, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 601 N. B street in Exeter Ca. Viewing 11-11:45am. Service at noon. Arrangements entrusted to Smith Family Chapel of Exeter, Ca. Online Condolences may be sent to www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 6, 2019